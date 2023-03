Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Nets at Nuggets (-8, -110): After two bad losses, it is bounce back time for Denver.

2. Bruins (ML, -260) at Red Wings: It is hard to not pick the Bruins right now.

3. Wizards at 76ers (-7.5, -110): Philly has it rolling and gets the Wizards at home.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (99-86)