Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. San Diego State (-6, -110) vs. Furman: The Aztecs put a quick end to Furman's Cinderella run.

2. Arkansas (+3.5, -110) vs. Kansas: The Razorbacks are going to make it tough on the defending champion Jayhawks.

3. Magic at Clippers (-8, -110): Los Angeles is hitting its stride and should win easy at home.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 102-91)