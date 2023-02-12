Super Bowl QB Shuffle Football

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Chiefs and Eagles are bringing MVP finalists Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to the Super Bowl to cap a season in which the NFL had a glaring amount of instability at quarterback.

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Eagles (-1.5) against Chiefs: Such a tough game to pick but I think the Eagles get it done.

2. Total QB sacks over 5.5 (+110): The Eagles really get after the QB and Mahomes is a little hobbled. Chiefs' Chris Jones could get one too. 

3. Isaiah Pacheco first rushing attempt over 3.5 yards (+110): Every time this guy touches the ball it seems like he gets five yards.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 72-71)