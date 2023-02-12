Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Eagles (-1.5) against Chiefs: Such a tough game to pick but I think the Eagles get it done.

2. Total QB sacks over 5.5 (+110): The Eagles really get after the QB and Mahomes is a little hobbled. Chiefs' Chris Jones could get one too.

3. Isaiah Pacheco first rushing attempt over 3.5 yards (+110): Every time this guy touches the ball it seems like he gets five yards.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 72-71)