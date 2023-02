Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Lakers at Mavs (-4, -110): Every game is important in the Western Conference. Mavs need a home win to keep pace

2. UCLA (-6, -110) at Colorado: Tad Boyle's team has been struggling and the Bruins have a chance to win the Pac-12

3. Nets at Hawks (-5.5, -110): Hawks seem to have new life after firing their coach.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (90-77)