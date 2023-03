Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Creighton (+1, -110) vs. Baylor: The Bluejays were impressive in the first round and they have enough to beat the Bears.

2. Marquette (-2.5, -110) vs. Michigan State: This number is too low. The Golden Eagles are really good.

3. Gonzaga (-4.5, -110) vs. TCU: This game will be close but the Bulldogs head to the Sweet 16.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 104-92)