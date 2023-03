Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. San Diego State (+2, -110) against Creighton: I have been high on the Aztecs all tourney. Why stop now?

2. Texas (-4, -110) against Miami: This is a tough matchup but I am leaning Longhorns.

3. Iowa women (-5.5, -105) against Louisville: After watching Caitlin Clark against the Buffs, I am all in on the Hawkeyes.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 111-93)