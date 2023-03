Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Warriors (-5.5, -110) at Lakers: Golden State has been rolling lately and could get Steph Curry back for this game.

2. Knicks (+6, -100) at Celtics: New York has won eight in a row and climbing the standings.

3. Suns (+1.5, -110) at Mavs: A marquee matchup in the West. Phoenix looks great since the return of Kevin Durant.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (97-79)