Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Kansas State (+1.5, -110) against Michigan State: I liked what I saw from the Wildcats in their win against Kentucky. Not sure when they are an underdog.

2. Tennessee (-5.5, -110) aginats Florida Atlantic: The Vols dominated Duke and now get a lower seed in the Sweet 16.

3. San Diego State (ML, +290) against Alabama: The Mountain West champ is gonna move on with a big upset win.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 107-92)