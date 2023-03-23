NCAA Kansas State Basketball

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell speaks to the media before practice for a Sweet 16 college basketball game at the NCAA East Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in New York.

 Adam Hunger - freelancer, FR110666 AP

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Kansas State (+1.5, -110) against Michigan State: I liked what I saw from the Wildcats in their win against Kentucky. Not sure when they are an underdog.  

2. Tennessee (-5.5, -110) aginats Florida Atlantic: The Vols dominated Duke and now get a lower seed in the Sweet 16. 

3. San Diego State (ML, +290) against Alabama: The Mountain West champ is gonna move on with a big upset win.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 107-92)