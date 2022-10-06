Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:
1. Rays over Guardians in Wild Card Series (-105): Tampa Bay thrives in the postseason. This season is pretty much a pick'em so I would lean with postseason experience.
2. Padres over Mets in Wild Card Series (+155): The Padres made all their big moves to succeed in the playoffs. They are the underdog to a Mets team that lost the NL East down the stretch. San Diego could be catching them at the right time.
3. Max Homa 20-1 to win Shriners Open: Homa has been rolling of late and looks to continue his hot streak going into Las Vegas.
—Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado
(Chris Schmaedeke's ATS record: 3-5)