Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Penn State (+10.5, -110) at Purdue: Nittany Lions have an offense that can score with Boilers.

2. Providence at Xavier (-3.5, -110): Big East's best team rebounds from a loss to Creighton.

3. Tennessee (-5.5, -110) at Florida: Strange line, considering Vols are NCAA title contender.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 60-49-2)