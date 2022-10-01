Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:
1. Arizona (-17) against Colorado: The Buffs (0-4) have been blown out by at least 25 points in all four games. Arizona wins by at least three scores as the Wildcats have not struggled to score points this season.
2. Wyoming money line (+130) against San Jose State: The Cowboys as a home underdog is interesting. No team likes to play in Laramie — just ask Air Force a couple weeks ago. Wyoming wins outright in this MWC matchup.
3. No. 7 Kentucky (+7) over No. 14 Ole Miss: This SEC showdown is going to be a tight game. The Wildcats will be within a touchdown no matter what. They are the seventh-ranked team in the country for a reason.
—Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado
(Chris Schmaedeke's ATS record: 0-0)