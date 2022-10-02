Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:
1. Broncos moneyline (+120) against Raiders: The Broncos hit as a home underdog last week. This week they are underdogs again but this time on the road against a winless rival. Broncos get rolling this weekend and win.
2. Packers (-9 1/2) against Patriots: Green Bay is at home and the Patriots are starting Brian Hoyer with injured receivers. Packers by double digits.
3. Titans (+4) against Colts: This is always a close game between divisional rivals. Are the Colts good after beating the Chiefs? I don't think so.
—Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado
(Chris Schmaedeke's ATS record: 0-1)