Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Florida Atlantic (+1.5, -105) vs. San Diego State: We'll pick the Final Four games today.

2. Miami vs. Connecticut (-5.5, -110): Only Jim Larranaga can keep this one close.

3. Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State (Under 131.5 points, -110): Aztecs keep it low, low, low.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 81-64-2)