Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Bulls (+5.5, -110) at Heat: You know we love trends, and Chicago's won three straight ATS.

2. Bulls at Heat (over 208.5 points, -110): Speaking of, Miami's hit the 'Over' in five of six.

3. Thunder (+5.5, -110) at Timberwolves: Just wait until young-and-good OKC adds Chet Holmgren.

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 86-68-2)