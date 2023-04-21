042023-dg-s-nuggets15.JPG

Nuggets Jamal Murray controls the ball, but gets a foul on this play against Mike Conley during the fourth quarter. Many in the crowd felt it was a flop. Murray had 40 points in the game. The Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 122-113 to take an 2-0 lead in Round 1 of the playoffs at Ball Arena on Wednesdday, April 19, 2023. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Nuggets (-2.5, -110) at Timberwolves: Denver took Minny's best shot in Game 2 and still won the game. The Minnesota crowd will be pumped but Denver looks ready to take it on. 

2. Celtics (-5, -110) at Hawks: Another road favorite but Boston looks to be on a different level than Atlanta. 

3. Cavs at Knicks (-2.5, -110): Going with the home team on this one. MSG should be rocking for this one.  

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 118-110)