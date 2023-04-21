Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Nuggets (-2.5, -110) at Timberwolves: Denver took Minny's best shot in Game 2 and still won the game. The Minnesota crowd will be pumped but Denver looks ready to take it on.

2. Celtics (-5, -110) at Hawks: Another road favorite but Boston looks to be on a different level than Atlanta.

3. Cavs at Knicks (-2.5, -110): Going with the home team on this one. MSG should be rocking for this one.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 118-110)