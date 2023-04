Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Nationals at Rockies over 11 runs (-110): First Friday night at Coors Field could produce some runs.

2. Bulls (+8, -100) at Mavericks: I don't believe in Dallas. Even in this must win game.

3. Mariners (ML, +115) at Guardians: Seattle is too good to keep slumping.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 113-103)