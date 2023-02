Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Travis Kelce (-125) any time touchdown: The Chiefs tight end has been a force all postseason. Don't see it changing in the Super Bowl.

2. Hornets (+11) against Celtics: Boston's whole starting five is on the injury report.

3. Rangers (-125) against Kraken: Seattle will be on a back-to-back after playing a good Devils team on Thursday.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 69-70)