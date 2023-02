Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Avs (ML, -110) at Jets: Colorado's trying to climb the standings and a win here helps.

2. Heat at Bucks (-2, -110): Even without Giannis, the Bucks at home are a good bet.

3. Kings (+6.5, -110) vs. Clippers: L.A. is rolling, but I feel Sacramento can keep it close.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (84-77)