Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Celtics (-10) against Suns: Boston has been rolling again and is great at home.

2. Jazz (-1.5) against Hawks: Atlanta is on a long road trip that goes Utah and then Denver. Never an easy one for teams.

3. Boise State (+7) against San Diego State: I think the Broncos keep it close in the MWC showdown.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 65-68)