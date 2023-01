Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Bucks (-7.5, -110) vs. Pacers: Milwaukee is getting healthy and Indiana is struggling.

2. Hurricanes (ML, -305) vs. Sharks: Carolina is an overwhelming favorite for a reason.

3. Jalen Hurts over 0.5 touchdowns (+140): Even against a tough Niners defense, the Philly QB will put up some points.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 61-66)