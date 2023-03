Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Cavaliers at Heat (+1.5, -110): Miami as a home underdog seems like a good bet to take.

2. Scottie Scheffler (+500) to win The PLAYERS: After the first round, one of the best players is lurking around the lead.

3. Raptors at Lakers (-1.5, -110): Hate picking the Lakers but they need every game right now.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (97-86)