Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Marquette (-10.5, -110) against Vermont: I am high on the Golden Eagles and the Big East.

2. UC Santa Barbara (+10.5, -110) against Baylor: The Gauchos are rolling into the tourney. They don't win but give Baylor a game.

3. Drake (+2, -110) against Miami: A 12 seed has to pull at least one upset, right?

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 102-90)