Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Knicks at Heat (-5.5, -105): OK, let's try this again: Miami is 6-1 ATS over its last seven.

2. Warriors at Lakers (-2.5, -110): LeBron James secures his 12th trip to a conference final.

3. Warriors at Lakers (under 221.5, -110): The series trend continues after two straight "unders."

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 101-82-3)