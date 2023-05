Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Heat (+8.5, -110) at Celtics: Time to take Miami seriously. The Heat are 8-2 ATS in their last 10.

2. Heat at Celtics (over 215.5 points, -110): And Miami is 9-3 on the 'Over' in its last 12 games.

3. Stars at Golden Knights (ML, -125): In need of a winner, always bet on Las Vegas.

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 102-86-3)