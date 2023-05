Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Nuggets (+4, -110) at Suns: This will be a true test for Denver as Phoenix is home for Game 3. It is close.

2. Celtics at 76ers (+1, -110): Philly back home will be ready for Game 3 after getting blown out in Game 2.

3. Oilers (ML, -124) at Golden Knights: Oilers are a road favorite and they get a Game 2 win.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 129-117)