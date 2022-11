FILE - Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard (3) and forward Drew Timme (2) react with teammates after they beat Memphis 82-78 in a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Gonzaga, the preseason No. 1 the previous two years, is No. 2 in the preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball poll released Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.