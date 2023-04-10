Heat 76ers Basketball

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler in action during the NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Heat won 129-101.

 Chris Szagola - freelancer, FR170982 AP

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Hawks at Heat (-5.5, -110): I trust Miami in the playoffs. Don't have the same feeling about this Atlanta team. 

2. Timberwolves at Lakers (-6.5, -110): Minny was fighting each other during the last day of the season. Lakers seem ready to make noise. 

3. Cardinals (ML, -130) at Rockies: Colorado struggled at home against the Nationals this weekend. St. Louis seems like a good bet. 

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 116-105)