Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Nets (+10, -110) at 76ers: The Nets keep it closer in Game 2 at Philly after a blowout in Game 1.

2. Warriors at Kings (+1, -110): Golden State's road woes continue. And now the Kings know they can beat them.

3. Wild (ML, +121) at Stars: I like Minnesota to pull the Game 1 upset in Dallas.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 116-109)