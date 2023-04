Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Grizzlies (+4.5, -110) at Lakers: I like Memphis to bounce back and even the series.

2. Avs (ML, -150) against Kraken: The defending champs keep it going and put Seattle in a tough spot with another road win.

3. Bucks (-5.5, -110) at Heat: Another game where the higher seed needs a win. Milwaukee gets it done.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 123-111)