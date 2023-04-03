Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. UConn (-7.5, -110) vs. San Diego State: I have been on SDSU all tourney but the Huskies look to be on a mission.

2. Jordan Hawkins (+350) to win Most Outstanding Player: He is not the favorite but has had a strong tourney. He can have a big moment in the title game.

3. Rory McIlroy (+750) to win The Masters: McIlroy has been playing well and is looking to complete the grand slam. He does it this year.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 112-102)