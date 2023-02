Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. 76ers (-14.5) against Rockets: Big number for the home team but the Rockets are really bad.

2. Thunder (-1) against Pelicans: I like the Thunder at home in a close one.

3. Mavericks (-7) against T-Wolves: Another home team pick in the NBA but Minny is 10-17 on the road.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (75-71)