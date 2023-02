Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Kansas (+1.5) against TCU: I like the Jayhawks on the road.

2. Bruins (ML, -292) against Senators: Boston is the best team in the NHL and should have no trouble at home.

3. Kraken (ML, -190) against Sharks: Seattle has been a real surprise this season and should win in San Jose.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (81-77)