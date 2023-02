Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Celtics (-4, -110) at Knicks: Boston is the best team in the NBA on the road.

2. Golden Knights at Avs (ML, -160): Another huge game for Colorado and I think they get another home win against a West power.

3. Oklahoma State at Baylor (-1.5, -110): I like the Bears at home coming off a big win against Texas.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (92-78)