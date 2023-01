Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Sixers (-10.5, -110) vs. Magic: Philly looks unstoppable right now and should roll at home.

2. Baylor (-3.5, -110) vs. Texas: Bears are playing great in the really tough Big 12.

3. Jets (-210, -110) vs. Blues: The Blues are struggling, and I don't see them getting a road win.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 64-67)