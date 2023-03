Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. CU women (+7, -110) against Duke: I just like the way JR Payne's squad is playing.

2. Warriors (-9.5, -110) at Rockets: Golden State has to win this road game, right?

3. San Diego State (+7, -110) against Alabama: Don't sleep on the Aztecs. They have looked good in both their wins.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 105-92)