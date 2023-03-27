Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. 76ers at Nuggets (-5.5, -110): Denver at home looking to avenge the earlier loss in Philly. A motivated Nuggets team wins.

2. South Carolina women (-15, -110) against Maryland: South Carolina seems to be the best bet in sports right now. They are unstoppable.

3. San Diego State (-1.5, -110) against Florida Atlantic: Early line favors the Aztecs. I have been picking them all tourney.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 111-96)