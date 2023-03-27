Nuggets 76ers Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, dribbles the ball as Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. 76ers at Nuggets (-5.5, -110): Denver at home looking to avenge the earlier loss in Philly. A motivated Nuggets team wins. 

2. South Carolina women (-15, -110) against Maryland: South Carolina seems to be the best bet in sports right now. They are unstoppable. 

3. San Diego State (-1.5, -110) against Florida Atlantic: Early line favors the Aztecs. I have been picking them all tourney. 

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 111-96)