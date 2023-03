Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Raptors at Nuggets (-7, -110): Denver is dominant at home and seems to win big a lot at Ball Arena.

2. BYU vs. St. Mary's (-6.5, -110): The Gaels are a lock to make the WCC title game. Should win this one easily.

3. Hawks at Heat under 227 (-110): Miami is one of the best defensive teams in the league.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (96-83)