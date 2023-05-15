Suns Nuggets Basketball

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray gestures to the crowd after hitting a basket against the Phoenix Suns in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketball series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Lakers at Nuggets (-5.5, -110): Denver has been great in these Game 1s at home. Expect the same on Tuesday night. 

2. Nuggets in six games against Lakers: (+600): This seems like the right amount of games for this series. 

3. Kraken (ML, +170) at Stars: There is something about this Seattle team. The Stars may feel the same pain the Avs did in the first round.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 134-124)