Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Lakers at Nuggets (-5.5, -110): Denver has been great in these Game 1s at home. Expect the same on Tuesday night.

2. Nuggets in six games against Lakers: (+600): This seems like the right amount of games for this series.

3. Kraken (ML, +170) at Stars: There is something about this Seattle team. The Stars may feel the same pain the Avs did in the first round.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 134-124)