Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Nuggets (+3.5, -110) at Lakers: It's over. Denver is going to end it in Game 4.

2. Nuggets at Lakers over 224.5 points: Two of the three games have hit the over. I think Game 4 does the same.

3. Hurricanes at Panthers (ML, -110): Florida just seems to be on a mission these playoffs.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 139-126)