Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Heat (+7.5, -110) at Celtics: Boston is on the verge of history but I think this game is close no matter what.

2. Heat-Celtics under 203 points (-110): This will be one tense Game 7. Could see a low-scoring affair.

3. Golden Knights at Stars (ML, -128): Dallas is favored at home and I think they tie this series at 3.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 141-127)