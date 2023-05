Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Warriors (+3, -110) at Lakers: Golden State always seems to bounce back in the playoffs

2. Knicks at Heat (-4.5, -110): It is hard to pick against Miami right now. Everything is working for the Heat.

3. Golden Knights at Oilers (ML, -174): Edmonton keeps scoring at will. Seems like a good sign for its first home game of the series.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 130-121)