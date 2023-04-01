Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. San Diego State (-2.5, -110) vs. Florida Atlantic: It is time for a Mountain West team to make the title game.

2. Miami vs. UConn over 149 points (-110): Both teams have scored over 80 points in three of their four tourney games.

3. Stars at Avalanche (ML, -160): The Avs blew a chance earlier in the week against the Wild. Colorado gets it done against Dallas.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 111-100)