NCAA San Diego St Basketball

San Diego State guard Lamont Butler practices for their Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Houston. San Diego State and Florida Atlantic play on Saturday.

 Godofredo A. Vasquez - staff, AP

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. San Diego State (-2.5, -110) vs. Florida Atlantic: It is time for a Mountain West team to make the title game. 

2. Miami vs. UConn over 149 points (-110): Both teams have scored over 80 points in three of their four tourney games. 

3. Stars at Avalanche (ML, -160): The Avs blew a chance earlier in the week against the Wild. Colorado gets it done against Dallas. 

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 111-100)