Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Avs (ML, -155) at Kraken: Colorado found something in Game 2. The crowd should be wild in Seattle but Colorado won't be fazed by that.

2. 76ers at Nets (+5.5, -110): This will be the one game the Nets get. The series will be over in five when it goes back to Philly.

3. Grizzlies at Lakers (-4.5, -110): Los Angeles gets a big LeBron James game at home in Game 3.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 121-110)