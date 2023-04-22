04_18_23 avs kraken 03195.jpg

Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz (4) and Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83) battle for the puck during the third period Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. The Seattle Kraken won 3-1 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Avs (ML, -155) at Kraken: Colorado found something in Game 2. The crowd should be wild in Seattle but Colorado won't be fazed by that. 

2. 76ers at Nets (+5.5, -110): This will be the one game the Nets get. The series will be over in five when it goes back to Philly.

3. Grizzlies at Lakers (-4.5, -110): Los Angeles gets a big LeBron James game at home in Game 3. 

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 121-110)