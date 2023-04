Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Suns at Nuggets (-2.5, -110): Denver feeds off the home crowd and makes a statement in Game 1.

2.`Maple Leafs (ML, -105) at Lightning: Toronto needs to take care of business and not go to a Game 7.

3. Oilers (ML, -165) at Kings: Edmonton moves on with a big road win in Los Angeles.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 126-114)