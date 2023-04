Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Avalanche (ML, -125) against Kings: Colorado is on fire and will keep it going against a really good Los Angeles team.

2. Golden Knights (ML, +135) against Stars: The Avs need a Vegas win. They can get it in Dallas.

3. Nationals at Rockies (ML, -120): Colorado looks to keep it going at home against the woeful Nationals.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 113-103)