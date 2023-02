Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Avs (ML, -170) against Blues: Colorado always seems to play well in St. Louis.

2. Damian Lillard (+425) to win 3-point contest: All Nuggets know how Dame can get hot. Could see him win this thing.

3. Kenyon Martin Jr. (+355) to win dunk contest: Got to go with former Nuggets forward Kenyon Martin's son.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (79-76)