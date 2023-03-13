ACC Duke Pittsburgh Basketball

Pittsburgh guard Jamarius Burton (11) drives past Duke forward Dariq Whitehead (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 9, 2023.

 Chuck Burton - freelancer, FR171712 AP

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Pittsburgh (+1.5, -110) vs. Mississippi State: These teams are pretty even but I like the Panthers. 

2.  Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (-4.5, -108) vs. SE Missouri State: The Islanders rolled through the Southland Conference this season and they end the Redhawks' winning streak

3. Suns at Warriors (-4.5, -110): Golden State is great at home and needs this win to keep moving up the standings. Though the Suns need it too. 

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (100-87)