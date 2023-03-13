Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Pittsburgh (+1.5, -110) vs. Mississippi State: These teams are pretty even but I like the Panthers.

2. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (-4.5, -108) vs. SE Missouri State: The Islanders rolled through the Southland Conference this season and they end the Redhawks' winning streak

3. Suns at Warriors (-4.5, -110): Golden State is great at home and needs this win to keep moving up the standings. Though the Suns need it too.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (100-87)