Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Gonzaga (+2, -110) vs. UConn: The Zags keep it going after their emotional win against UCLA and reach the Final Four.

2. Kansas State (-2, -110) vs. Florida Atlantic: There is just something about these Wildcats.

3. UCLA (+17.5, -110) vs. South Carolina: South Carolina is the best team in women's hoops but the Bruins keep it respectable.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 108-93)