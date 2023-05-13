Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Stars at Kraken (ML, +130): Avs fans saw how Seattle just doesn't really go away. They force a Game 7 with a home win on Saturday.

2. Nuggets (+225) to win NBA title: Some people got Denver at +900 at the beginning of the playoffs. Now they are right behind Boston as favorites.

3. Wyndham Clark (+8000) to win PGA: The Denver native is on a roll and has said his game translates well to Oak Hill.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 133-124)