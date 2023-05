Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Nuggets (+5.5, -110) at Lakers: Los Angeles probably wins Game 3 but I really think Denver keeps it close.

2. Panthers at Hurricanes (ML, -160): Carolina bounces back after its 4OT loss in Game 1.

3. Panthers-Hurricanes under 5.5 goals (+100): After a marathon Game 1, Game 2 could be a low-scoring one.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 137-125)